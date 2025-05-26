wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Wins Women’s Owen Hart Cup At AEW Double Or Nothing
Mercedes Mone is the 2025 women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner, beating Jamie Hayter at AEW Double Or Nothing. Mone defeated Hayer at Sunday’s PPV in the opening match, surviving several close calls before she was able to apply a hammerlock small package for pinfall.
Mone now has a shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In: Texas. You can see highlights from the match below:
The CEO @MercedesVarnado with a rare miss! @Jmehytr takes advantage!
Watch #AEWDoN on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/nRftPIyLE0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2025
The POWER of @jmehytr!
Watch #AEWDoN on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/c3haCA7W3v
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2025
How much can @jmehytr's back take?!
Watch #AEWDoN on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/LWYB3jZVlc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2025
OMG! What a match between @MercedesVarnado + @jmehytr!
Watch #AEWDoN on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/hUuyuSD7cG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2025
How did @MercedesVarnado get out of that?!
Watch #AEWDoN on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/g1qYVo0NOi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2025
Your 2025 Women's #OwenCup winner: @MercedesVarnado!
Watch #AEWDoN on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/mIlGkQ02Ty
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2025
