Mercedes Mone Wins Women’s Owen Hart Cup At AEW Double Or Nothing

May 25, 2025 | Posted by

Mercedes Mone is the 2025 women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner, beating Jamie Hayter at AEW Double Or Nothing. Mone defeated Hayer at Sunday’s PPV in the opening match, surviving several close calls before she was able to apply a hammerlock small package for pinfall.

Mone now has a shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In: Texas. You can see highlights from the match below: