Mercedes Mone on If She’ll Participate at Wrestle Dynasty, Her Main Goal for 2025

Mercedes Mone defeated Kris Statlander to retain the AEW TBS Title at AEW Full Gear. After the show, Mone discussed her main goal for 2025 and if she will participate at Wrestle Dynasty. Highlights are below.

On her main goal for 2025 (question asked by Z100): “To keep on winning, to keep on making money, and I really want more gold. When I wear my TBS championship around my waist, and I wear my NJPW Strong on my shoulder, my other shoulder is cold, it hurts, it’s winter time, I need something, I need more gold. In 2025, I’m coming for everything I deserve, and I’m so thankful to AEW for that opportunity that I’ve gotten so far, but in 2025, I want more gold, I want more opportunity, I want to keep changing the game of women’s wrestling in AEW, because the women here, I know the slogan is ‘the best is here,’ but the women’s wrestling here is the greatest, and I think me and Kris Statlander proved that tonight.”

On if she will participate at Wrestle Dynasty (question asked by Fightful): “If I’m the TBS Champion and the NJPW Strong Champion, then absolutely you can expect me at Wrestle Dynasty in Japan. I’m gonna have to talk to my CEO and plan that out.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit 411mania.com for the transcription.