Mia Yim Says The Timing Of Her WWE Release Worked Out, Clarifies Status Of ‘Michin’ Name

Mia Yim says that in a weird way, the timing of her WWE release came at a good time for her. Yim was released in November of 2021 in one of the company’s round of pandemic cuts, eventually returning in November of last year. Speaking with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, she talked about why the release worked out well for her and clarified whether Michin is just a nickname or a new ring name. You can see some highlights below:

On the timing of her release: “So when we got released, we had about two months until our wedding. So we got married, we bought a house, we moved from Florida to Texas. So like, all that within a year was a lot. But I’m kind of glad that the release happened when it did because then I get to fully focus on , because Keith immediately went to AEW. So I was like, ‘Focus on work, I will take care of everything at home. While I’m deciding what to do with my career, I’m gonna just stay at home and just take care of everything. Because if both of us is on the road doing stuff, nothing’s going to get done.’ So the timing-wise of everything really did work out, because instead of being sad and depressed about the release, I just kept busy. And there was so much that needed to be done, so I didn’t have time to just sit and cry or do whatever. So it worked out.”

On if Michin is her nickname or new ring name: “I — that’s a great question, because I don’t know. [laughs] I think it was initially a nickname. Like I think — the whole time, I was told it was a nickname. And the biggest thing that I want everyone to know is like, I’m okay with this name. It’s okay if [people don’t like it]. Everything new, not everyone’s gonna like it, I get it. But like, I’m okay with this name, it’s better than Reckoning. So I’m not gonna complain about this name. [laughs] So it’s a nickname now, and who knows? Maybe in the future, it could transition to being my name. If it is, I’m okay with that too.

“I just want everyone to know like, you don’t have to see the building on fire, like it’s okay. And it’s also a challenge for me to make it work. It might not work now, because for 12 years I’ve been Mia Yim. So of course something different, something new, people [aren’t] gonna like it]. It’s ‘Why are you changing something that’s not broken?’ It’s like, ‘Okay, but this may be just a challenge. Let me see if I can get you to love Michin just as much as you love Mia Yim, if that were the case.’ So… all in all, I think it’s a nickname for now.”

