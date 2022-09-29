Mia Yim’s Contract With Impact Wrestling Set to End Soon

Fightful Select reports that the contract of Mia Yim is set to expire in a couple of weeks, just after Bound for Glory. She returned to the company this past spring and only worked with Impact outside of a couple of select independent dates. It was said when she signed that it was a short-term deal through October.

The official date the contract expires is October 9, two days after Bound for Glory. There’s no word on if there have been any talks to keep her on board at this time.

As previously reported, the contracts of Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven are also set to expire soon.