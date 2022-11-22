Mia Yim’s Name Reverted On WWE Website

Mia Yim’s name change has been reversed on WWE’s official website. As reported last night, Yim got the new name of “Michin” during Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, which Yim noted on Twitter is Korean for “Crazy.” Her WWE.com profile was also updated to list her as Michin. That is no longer the case, as Yim’s profile now lists her as “Mia Yim” once again.

Yim is set to be part of Team Bianca for the women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series this weekend. She has yet to comment on the reversion, though she commented on the name change to Michin in an interview with ComicBook.com in which she said, “I’m half Korean, half African AmericanMy mother is Korean, and growing up she would talk to me and my sister in Korean. We understand it. We could speak a little bit. Michin has kind of been a nickname at home because she would call both my sister and I crazy all the time with whatever stupid thing that we were doing growing up. To me, it’s a representation of my Korean heritage and a lot of people don’t understand because they don’t understand Korean [or] the Korean culture.”

The interview noted that she was aware of the backlash against the name on social media last night. She noted, “I get that the backlash of my name being introduced, but to me it means something special because it’s something that I grew up with. It’s something that my mom is proud of. As much backlash as I’m getting, all the Koreans on my feed are like, ‘Oh my God, this is really cool to just see on TV.’ That’s what I wanted. It’s a special nickname that I love and I hope that in time I can establish it to where other people can accept it and understand it and want to learn more about it.”