Michael Cole Says Netflix Is ‘Very Strict’ On What Content They Allow

WWE has not significantly upped the mature content level of Raw since its move to Netflix, and Michael Cole says that the service is “very strict” with what they allow on the show. The show moved to Netflix to start the year and Cole revealed in his interview on Impaulsive that the announcers still have to be careful what they say.

“In this day and age, you have to be very careful with what you say,” Cole said (per Fightful). “Even with Netflix, we thought we would be able to get away with a few other things, but Netflix is very strict with that, too.”

He continued, “Guys like us, who are talking like, especially working with Pat, who has no buffer. You have to be really careful with what you say.”

