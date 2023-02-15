Michael Hayes, Mike Tenay and Others Pay Tribute to Jerry Jarrett

As previously reported, TNA founder Jerry Jarrett passed away yesterday at the age of 80. Tributes continue to come in, including from Michael Hayes, Mike Tenay and more.

Hayes wrote: “The loss of Jerry Jarrett, is something that should be revered!! Jerry beat all the odds, and, became the GUY!! Jerry allowed us to play the “Freebird” song’ unbelievable!!

He’s the MAN!!..Can’t be FOLLOWED!!”

Tenay added: “The first day I met Jerry Jarrett he called his wife Deborah and said, “We are having a guest for dinner.” Really enjoyed the time I spent with him. I’ll always appreciate his stories and the chance to pick his brain. RIP.”

The loss of Jerry Jarrett, is something that should be revered!! Jerry beat all the odds, and, became the GUY!! Jerry allowed us to play the “Freebird” song' unbelievable!!

He’s the MAN!!..Can’t be FOLLOWED!! — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) February 15, 2023

Prayers up to Jerry Jarrett and his family. RIP Jerry. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) February 14, 2023

A very rare on-air TNA appearance by Jerry Jarrett from our first anniversary event in 2003. pic.twitter.com/UFwyEj8Dn5 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 15, 2023

The first day I met Jerry Jarrett he called his wife Deborah and said, “We are having a guest for dinner.” Really enjoyed the time I spent with him. I’ll always appreciate his stories and the chance to pick his brain. RIP. — Mike Tenay (@RealMikeTenay) February 14, 2023

Condolences to the Jarrett family on the passing of family patriarch, Jerry Jarrett. Few in wrestling have been as successful as evidenced by his TV wrestling show dominating the #Memphis media market resulting in regularly impressive live event gates. Mr Jarrett was 80 years old pic.twitter.com/gwHRU3JwtV — Gary Michael Cappetta (@GaryCappetta) February 15, 2023

Saddened to hear about the passing of Jerry Jarrett. I’m grateful throughout my career to have had the chance to meet, greet & shake the hand of this legendary individual who will be remembered for his creative mind and contributions to the world of wrestling. #RIPJerryJarrett — Elijah Burke (@DaBlackPope) February 14, 2023

Heartbroken to hear about the loss of @JerryJarrett. What an incredibly instrumental figure in the history of professional wrestling in so many ways. Sending love and prayers to his precious wife Deborah, Jeff, Jennifer, Jason & his entire family. It's a sad day for wrestling. — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) February 15, 2023

Very heartbroken to hear of the passing of Jerry Jarrett, my condolences 💐 to his family🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/RQJXT0iMZI — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) February 15, 2023

I am so devastated to get the news today about my long-time friend & Legendary promoter Jerry Jarrett. He was always the nicest man ever to me. My heart goes out to @RealJeffJarrett & his family. Jerry paved the way & tutored Me, KING, Dutch, JC & countless others. RIP Jerry😭 — Kenny StarMaker Bolin®™ KING of Podcast (@StarMakerBolin) February 15, 2023

Saddened to learn of the passing of wrestling legend Jerry Jarrett. My thoughts go out to his family….. — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) February 15, 2023

In 1993 Jerry called me, & that led to my career in professional wrestling. Because of Jerry Jarrett I worked in USWA, WWF, WCW, & TNA Without Jerry Jarrett my life would have been very different. I would never have met the people most important to me. Thank you Jerry. RIP pic.twitter.com/wiOUKyCoHO — Bill Behrens (@WilliamBehrens) February 14, 2023

One of the greatest promoters, greatest bookers, and greatest wrestling minds the business ever produced, Jerry Jarrett accomplished something truly special, building one of wrestling’s most beloved territories ever. No one knew how to create heat like this man. #RIPJerryJarrett pic.twitter.com/xpE0gp2eIt — Brian R. Solomon (@BrianRSolomon) February 14, 2023