wrestling / News

Michael Hayes, Mike Tenay and Others Pay Tribute to Jerry Jarrett

February 15, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jerry Jarrett Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, TNA founder Jerry Jarrett passed away yesterday at the age of 80. Tributes continue to come in, including from Michael Hayes, Mike Tenay and more.

Hayes wrote: “The loss of Jerry Jarrett, is something that should be revered!! Jerry beat all the odds, and, became the GUY!! Jerry allowed us to play the “Freebird” song’ unbelievable!!
He’s the MAN!!..Can’t be FOLLOWED!!

Tenay added: “The first day I met Jerry Jarrett he called his wife Deborah and said, “We are having a guest for dinner.” Really enjoyed the time I spent with him. I’ll always appreciate his stories and the chance to pick his brain. RIP.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jerry Jarrett, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading