Michael Oku Set For MLP Northern Rising

RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion Michael Oku is headed to Canada for MLP Northern Rising. Maple Leaf Pro announced on Tuesday that Oku will be in action at the May 10th show, as you can see below.

MLP wrote:

Stars from all over the world are coming to MAPLE LEAF PRO! He’s the current reigning RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion and now @TheOJMO Michael Oku is heading to #MLPNorthernRising on May 10 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (formely Maple Leaf Gardens)!

TICKETS ON SALE NOW on http://Ticketmaster.ca!

https://ticketmaster.ca/maple-leaf-pro-wrestling-northern-rising-toronto-ontario-05-10-2025/event/1000627A9E7F29EE

WATCH LIVE on @Triller_TV!”