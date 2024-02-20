Michael Oku On Paying Tribute To Mad Kurt At RevPro High Stakes

Michael Oku defeated Will Ospreay at RevPro High Stakes over the weekend and paid tribute to the late Mad Kurt, something he reflected on in a new interview. Oku paid tribute to Kurt, who passed away in December at the age of 26, during the bout and he spoke with Cultaholic about the moment. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On paying tribute to Kurt: “I’ve always wanted to pay tribute to him. He was one of my closest friends and it’s just such a touch thing to still to wrap my head around that he’s not here anymore. It’ll be easy to do a tribute to him in a random match, but I want to tribute him in the biggest match I may ever have. I was like, ‘I gotta do the Sega Mega Driver. This may be the only time I’ll ever do it.’ I’m not planning to do it again. That’s the only time I’ll do it, I’m doing it here, it’s gonna help me beat Will Ospreay.”

On what Kurt’s reaction would have been: “He’ll be continuing to say that the reason I defeated Will Ospreay is because of him. He’ll make sure to say that. He’ll be like, ‘Come on, come on, I taught you that.’ ‘I have defeated Will Ospreay’, he’d be saying that all the time. [He’d claim it as his win], for sure, for sure.”