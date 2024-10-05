wrestling / News

Michin Defeats Chelsea Green In Dumpster Match On WWE SmackDown

October 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Chelsea Green Dumpster Image Credit: WWE

Michin put Chelsea Green in a dumpster to pick up a win on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw the two rivals face off in a Dumpster Match, which ended with Green going into the dumpster despite involvement from Piper Niven.

The match was set up a few weeks ago on Smackdown, with Green training for the match in vignettes since.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chelsea Green, Michin, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading