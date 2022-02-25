Mick Foley Files to Trademark Dude Love

PWInsider reports that Mick Foley has filed with the USPTO to trademark the name Dude Love for merchandise and entertainment purposes. He previously filed to trademark Cactus Jack earlier this week.

G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts

G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.