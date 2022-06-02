Mick Foley Recalls Last Time He Spoke With Vince McMahon, Being Angry Zelina Vega Was Cut From 9/11 Show

Mick Foley recently discussed his most recent conversation with Vince McMahon, which was over Zelina Vega not appearing on the 9/11 anniversary episode of Smackdown. On the debut episode of his Foley Is Pod podcast, which launches tomorrow, Foley talked about getting angry over Vega being cut from the September 10th episode of Smackdown, which was a tribute to 9/11 in memory of the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

Wrestling Inc has some highlights of Foley’s comments, and you can see them below:

On his last conversation with McMahon: “The last time I interacted with Vince was when I was really angry about what he did with Thea Trinidad. Zelina Vega didn’t get to work on the [9/11] memorial show … Thea lost her dad that day in the towers, and I was freaking angry. I was really angry, and I don’t know Thea that well, but I’ve known her since she got in the business, this bright starry-eyed young lady.”

On what he told McMahon: “I said, ‘I guarantee you, there’s a part of her, every time September 11th rolls around, that is still that 9 or 10-year-old girl that misses her dad.’ And Thea got back to me and said ‘How did you know? That’s exactly how I feel.’ The reason I’m bringing up the Thea Trinidad situation is that Vince called her and he apologized. He had apologized that day, too, and I would say he has made it up to her. So I think Vince deserves a lot of credit for having the capability of changing his mind, admitting when he was wrong — but he admits when he was wrong and moves on. It’s not as big a deal to him as it is to us.”