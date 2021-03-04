Mick Foley, Pat McAfee & More React to Shaq’s Table Bump on AEW Dynamite

– Shaq’s work in his match on AEW Dynamite went over well, with Mick Foley, Pat McAfee and others reacting to his big table bump. As noted, Jade Cargill picked up the win for herself and Shaq after the latter took a bump through a table courtesy of Cody Rhodes. McAfee acknowledged on Twitter that “Shaq killed it,” while Foley wrote:

“HUGE props to @SHAQ for taking that bump!”

Elsewhere, Rhodes wrote that he has “absolute respect” for the NBA legend for taking the bump and DDP noted simply, “GOOD GAWD!”

McAfee had previously said that Shaq’s match would not be the greatest celebrity match ever in a tweet reacting to a quote from Shaq in an interview.

