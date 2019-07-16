Nick Aldis Shares Update on Mickie James, Surgery ‘Was a Complete Success’

– Mickie James’ husband, Nick Aldis, provided an update on the former WWE women’s champion today on Twitter. As noted, James was scheduled for her knee surgery today. Per Aldis, the knee surgery for Mickie James “was a complete success.” You can check out his message from Twitter below. James had to undergo surgery to repair her torn ACL.

Aldis wrote, “UPDATE: Surgery was a complete success. I’m sure when she’s feeling up to it she’ll share more. Thank you all! ?? ”

Ahead of her surgery, James also shared a message to her fans for all their support. She wrote, “Thank you all for your love, prayers, and well wishes. I am grateful! I’ll be just fine… if I come back… I’m coming back bionic!” You can check out that tweet as well below.

