WWE News: Seth Rollins Gets Fired Up After Raw Goes Off-Air, Mickie James Thanks Fans for Support

July 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Seth Rollins WWE Money in the Bank

– WWE released a video of Seth Rollins after last night’s Raw off the air. The video shows Rollins getting fired up after winning the battle royal to earn a title shot against Brock Lesnar. It then shows him leaving the arena. You can check out that post-Raw off-air clip of Seth Rollins in the player below.

As previously reported, WWE Superstar Mickie James is scheduled to undergo knee surgery later today to fix her torn ACL. Mickie James shared a message on Twitter earlier this morning, thanking fans for their prayers and support.

James wrote, “Thank you all for your love, prayers, and well wishes. I am grateful! I’ll be just fine… if I come back… I’m coming back bionic!” You can check out that tweet below.

