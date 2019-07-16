WWE News: Seth Rollins Gets Fired Up After Raw Goes Off-Air, Mickie James Thanks Fans for Support

– WWE released a video of Seth Rollins after last night’s Raw off the air. The video shows Rollins getting fired up after winning the battle royal to earn a title shot against Brock Lesnar. It then shows him leaving the arena. You can check out that post-Raw off-air clip of Seth Rollins in the player below.

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Mickie James is scheduled to undergo knee surgery later today to fix her torn ACL. Mickie James shared a message on Twitter earlier this morning, thanking fans for their prayers and support.

James wrote, “Thank you all for your love, prayers, and well wishes. I am grateful! I’ll be just fine… if I come back… I’m coming back bionic!” You can check out that tweet below.