WWE News: Mickie James Wants to Be a ‘Monday Night Milf’ on Raw, Nikki Cross Says She’s ‘Free’ Now

– Mickie James is hoping she stays on Raw in the Superstar Shake-Up, and she has an idea for a gimmick if she does. James posted to Twitter with a tongue-in-cheek series of posts suggesting she could be the “Monday Night Milf” on the show. When a fan suggested “MilfMania,” she noted, “It writes itself really.” When Naomi chimed in saying she wanted a shirt for that, James seemed quite receptive:

So if I stay on @wwe Monday Night Raw… I mean.. can we get Monday Night Milf over or naw?! Maybe a t-shirt?! Definitely a koozie. Asking for a friend 🤷🏻‍♀️ #MondayNightMilf pic.twitter.com/rADLIQqGwZ — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) April 14, 2019

Tell your friend I want a shirt 😌 https://t.co/UTeStF4Wcf — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) April 15, 2019

She’s said she’ll even bedazzle it just for you!! — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) April 15, 2019

– Nikki Cross says she’s “free” from…well, whatever she wasn’t free from before. The WWE star posted a new promo to YouTube saying that she’s free now and that “no one is going to stand in my way,” as you can see below: