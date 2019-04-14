wrestling / News

WWE News: Mickie James Wants to Be a ‘Monday Night Milf’ on Raw, Nikki Cross Says She’s ‘Free’ Now

April 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Mickie James is hoping she stays on Raw in the Superstar Shake-Up, and she has an idea for a gimmick if she does. James posted to Twitter with a tongue-in-cheek series of posts suggesting she could be the “Monday Night Milf” on the show. When a fan suggested “MilfMania,” she noted, “It writes itself really.” When Naomi chimed in saying she wanted a shirt for that, James seemed quite receptive:

– Nikki Cross says she’s “free” from…well, whatever she wasn’t free from before. The WWE star posted a new promo to YouTube saying that she’s free now and that “no one is going to stand in my way,” as you can see below:

