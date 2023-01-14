Mickie James Wins Knockouts World Title At Impact Hard To Kill

The Last Rodeo is over, as Mickie James won the Knockouts World Championship at Impact Hard to Kill. James defeated Jordynne Grace in the main event of tonight’s PPV to capture the championship. James’ career was on the line for the match due to her declaring that she would win every match until she won the Knockouts Title and if not, she would retire.

James’ win marks her fifth run with the Knockouts Championship, and her first since she held the title from October 2021 to March of last year. Grace’s title reign, her second, ends at 208 days. She won the title from Tasha Steelz at Impact Slammiversary in July.