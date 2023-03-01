Mid-South Wrestling (11.30.1985) Review  

-Originally aired on November 30, 1985. Happy 3rd birthday to me.

-Your hosts are Jim Ross & Joel Watts.

-UPDATE: We have a new phone call from Ted DiBiase. Doctors have upgraded his condition to Alive. The prognosis is that he’s healing better than doctors expected. He MAY wrestle again, and he warns Ric Flair and Dick Murdoch that there’s going to be hell to pay if he ever gets in the ring again.



JAKE “The Snake” ROBERTS vs. ROB RICKSTEINER

-Jake works the arm. Rob reverses and Jake looks very surprised by how strong the new kid is. Jake fights free while Joel points out that Jake isn’t wearing the hockey mask like he’s been doing for the past few weeks, and Jake has apparently decided that he will only wear it when wrestling Humungous at an arena near you.

-Side headlock into a mare by Jake. Rob goes to the hair, and Jake pulls right back, and we get a nice bit of storytelling where Jake is better at hiding it from the referee; the new kid still hasn’t mastered that. Ricksteiner tries a bearhug and wears Jake down. Jake sells the hell out of it, fighting for his life until Jake uses the ropes to get free and connect with a knee. Fans are begging for him to hit the DDT and finish off this jobber, but the rookie is having a hell of a week, tying Jake into the ropes and charging at him repeatedly until Jake manages to get a foot in the air. Jake untangles himself and finally hits the DDT, getting the win but looking completely spent. Great example of making a winner out of a loser. Jake got his hand raised but Rob Ricksteiner has instant credibility.

-Boyd Pierce is in the ring with Eddie Gilbert, Oliver Humperdink, and the portrait. This is your FINAL WEEK to submit your essays, ladies, and the winner will be announced next week.



“Hot Stuff” EDDIE GILBERT & THE NIGHTMARE (Tag Team Champions) STEVE DOLL & BRAD RING-O

-Jobbers get an early edge on Gilbert, and the ladies in the crowd are digging them. Gilbert fights back and tags in Nightmare, who, per the commentary team, has advanced in Mid-South Wrestling by getting rid of the mask, which means his peripheral vision has improved. He was the champion of the territory when he had the mask! You don’t “improve” from that!

-Gilbert tags in and drops Ring-o right on his head with an ill-advised new finisher. It gets three, but I hope to tell he never tries that again.



“Mr. Unpredictable” DICK SLATER vs. PERRY JACKSON

-Dark Journey is still missing, and unless there’s a payoff this week I’m just going to presume that she missed the taping.

-Side headlock by Slater. Elbow and a snapmare into a neck vice by Slater. Jackson fights back with lefts and rights, but Jackson bobbles an Irish whip and Slater’s done letting him have offense after that. Piledriver by Slater gets three.



HUMUNGOUS (with Oliver Humperdink) vs. SEAN O’REILLY

-Humungous locks on the shizzle no mizzle for the quick submission.



AL PEREZ vs. MIKE SCOTT

-So Al Perez is still wearing the pants and sneakers of shame to fill out his contractual obligations, and this is actually the first time we’ve seen him wear it on TV. JR indicates that the ladies are reacting favorably to the new look and it’s possible he’ll just keep dressing this way. Ya don’t sayyyyyyyy.

-Scott, who looks like Adam Nedeff cosplaying as Jimmy Garvin, gets some early offense, but an enziguiri stops that quickly, and a German suplex by Perez gets the win.



“Dr. Death” STEVE WILLIAMS vs. MARK HAWK

-We still seem to be a bit fuzzy on if Doc is a heel or a face now. Doc beats on Hawk and faceplants him. Stampede finishes.



BRUISE BROTHERS vs. RICKY STARR & BROADWAY JOE MALCOLM

-Bruise Brothers cut a rambling promo that’s made way, way worse by the music dubbing, because they have to keep it loud enough to drown out “Soul Man” and it wrecks the promo. It’s something to do with Eddie Gilbert and his poster.

-Brothers dish out punches and boogie. Headbutt and a splash finish.