Mike Bailey Reflects On Making Enemies Since Joining AEW

In their latest vlog (via Fightful), Mike Bailey spoke about making enemies since arriving in AEW, including Kazuchika Okada, RUSH and Dralistico. Bailey challenged Okada to a Continental title match on last Saturday’s Collision.

Bailey said: “So here’s where we’re at. I don’t know what happens next. I don’t know if it’s going to be Okada. I don’t know if it’s going to be Rush. I don’t know if it’s going to be Rush and Dralístico, I still have Ricochet in my crosshairs, though he will be facing Mark Briscoe at Double or Nothing. It’s shocking how many enemies I’ve made in AEW in so little time. There’s Okada and Rush more recently, but also there’s Don Callis. I’m not a fan of him. He is not a fan of me. He tried to recruit me to his family.. the word I want to say, I can’t say. That’s why it’s not quite coming out. But yeah, I told him to fuck off in French. But I told him to fuck off. So I don’t think he takes very kindly to me now. The Young Bucks clearly take issue with me. I’m sure there’s more. Blake Christian, I’m sure, was not happy about the loss. So yeah, it seems I’m making a lot of enemies. But it’s all worth it because… for the amount of enemies that I’ve been making. I’ve made even more friends.“