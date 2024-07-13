wrestling / News
Mike Bailey To Face AKIRA At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI
Mike Bailey and AKIRA will do battle at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI. Barnett announced on Friday that Bailey and AKIRA will face off on the July 28th show, which takes place in Brooklyn.
The updated lineup for the show is:
* Shayna Baszler vs. Miyu Yamashita
* Mike Santana vs. Homicide
* Mike Bailey vs. AKIRA
* Julius Creed & Brutus Creed in action
* Josh Woods vs. TBA
Blazing fast, lighting in a ring. A thundercrack of a kick heard throughout NYC.
Determination and savagery. Blood and guts. The hollow sound of skull impacting the floor.
Martial arts, Professional Wrestling, and Pure violence collide.
"Speedball" Mike Bailey vs AKIRA.
Josh… pic.twitter.com/Hrf1cz5Y4I
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) July 13, 2024