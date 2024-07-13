wrestling / News

Mike Bailey To Face AKIRA At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI

July 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mike Bailey AKIRA Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XI Image Credit: Josh Barnett

Mike Bailey and AKIRA will do battle at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI. Barnett announced on Friday that Bailey and AKIRA will face off on the July 28th show, which takes place in Brooklyn.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* Shayna Baszler vs. Miyu Yamashita
* Mike Santana vs. Homicide
* Mike Bailey vs. AKIRA
* Julius Creed & Brutus Creed in action
* Josh Woods vs. TBA

