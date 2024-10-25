Mike Bennett Gives Update On Maria Kanellis Following Adrenal Gland Surgery

Mike Bennett says Maria Kanellis’ adrenal gland surgery went well. As previously noted, Kanellis revealed that she was set to undergo the surgery for a mass found on the gland. Bennett posted to his Twitter account to note that the surgery is completed and she should be released tomorrow.

Bennett wrote:

“Maria’s surgery went well. She is staying overnight at the hospital for observation and should be released tomorrow. My wife is a badass. Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. We love y’all so very much.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Kanellis on her recovery.