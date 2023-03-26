Mike Chioda Thinks That Mandy Rose Could Have Been “Maybe A Trish Stratus” Had She Stayed With WWE

In a recent appearance with WrestleBinge, former WWE official Mike Chioda commented on Mandy Rose’s accomplishments before parting ways with WWE and theorized on her potential had she remained with the promotion (per Wrestling Inc). He compared Rose to both Torrie Wilson and Trish Stratus in different ways during her tenure with WWE. You can find a few highlights and watch the full interview below.

On the similarities and differences between Rose and Wilson: “She could’ve been definitely a Torrie Wilson type… I love Torrie Wilson, she was a great gal, but Mandy Rose definitely had the work ability too as far as in the ring a lot better than Torrie Wilson.”

On where Rose’s performance talent places her in Chioda’s mind: “So I thought she would be almost like — she’s so beautiful with the work ability — she could’ve been like maybe a Trish Stratus.”