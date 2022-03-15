Mike Chioda Recalls How Rey Mysterio Couldn’t Get Himself & His Family into a WM 35 Afterparty

– During a recent episode of Monday Mailbag for AdeFreeShows, former WWE referee Mike Chioda recalled his experience with WrestleMania afterparties, and an incident where Rey Mysterio couldn’t get himself and his family into a WrestleMania 35 afterparty due to a lack of proper wristbands to gain entry. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chioda on WrestleMania afterparties: “The after parties were cool depending on where you were. If you were in New York they stayed open late, till four in the morning, some of the guys wouldn’t get back until 12, 1 o’clock at night. The one that really opens my eyes was New Orleans because we’d stay out till six in the morning, stay at the party till four. Some parties were really cool, some parties you get back and it’s last call at 1:30, 2 o’clock. They used to really set the parties up nice, with crab legs, and shrimp, and oysters, and all of that. Then it got cut down to fried food, then it got cut down to this and that. As the years have gone on, the last few years the parties weren’t so great. The parties were kind of lame because you couldn’t even take your friends and family, you only had so many wristbands and you couldn’t take no more than two people in.”

Chioda on how Rey Mysterio couldn’t get his family into a WrestleMania 35 afterparty in New Jersey due to a lack of wristbands: “A few years ago, at my last WrestleMania in New Jersey, at the end of the night, Rey Mysterio couldn’t get his family in. He didn’t have enough wristbands, that was just two, three years ago. Rey Mysterio and I, we went out and bought bottles of Jack [Daniels], bought bottles of Vodka. Me and my wife, we went out with Rey, and his wife, and his son Dominik. We went outside with Rey and stuff, and I was like Rey, I’ll go in, I’ll get a couple of wristbands, I’ll come back out to you and give them to them, and we’ll just bring everybody in. There were a couple of top people on the list, top people in the company that were like, no, you can’t get in if you don’t have the bands. It’s like, you’ve worked for the company for this many years and you’re telling me my family [can’t come in]? WrestleMania was supposed to be a big thing for you and your family, and it just became so difficult to have fun with the family even at the afterparty. It was very disappointing at times, definitely.”