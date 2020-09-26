Mike ‘IRS’ Rotunda Weighs In on WWE Release, Says He’s Fine With It

Mike Rotunda’s latest WWE tenure may be at an end, but he’s not upset over it. The WWE Hall of Famer was released from his contract as a producer earlier this month after being furloughed in April, and told the Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling about his release and why he is, in his words, “fine with it.” You can check out highlights and the full audio below:

On his WWE release: “Well, I got furloughed in the middle of April, along with a number of other people. So it’s been quite some time, and didn’t look like it was gonna open back up. I kinda prepared myself for it, but I wasn’t exactly sure what was gonna happen. Which, I’m fine with it, you know. Like you said, I had a long run there. I’m 62 years old and to be honest with you, it was harder and harder to do all the traveling and you know, keep that pace. It definitely helps being a little younger when you’re trying to keep the pace that you’d have to working for WWE. Especially since my whole time there, we did live shows. Like depending on which show you were on, we did both television shows and I did a ton of live events which were like Friday, Saturday, Sunday and then TVs were Monday, Tuesday until they switched to the Friday Night SmackDown. ”

On enjoying his time at home: “I definitely put a lot of time in on the road and it’s kinda nice being home. My wife and I have been married — it’ll be 36 years in October, and all but three years of that I’ve been on the road. So I mean, that’s a long time and I’m actually kind of enjoying to be home more, and be around my wife, and see my grand kids some more. And get a chance to go fishing more so, which I like to do. Living here Florida, that’s my go-to, my relaxation. So it’s given me an opportunity to do more, to me something that’s important to do and it’s fun for me.”

