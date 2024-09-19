Mina Shirakawa Announces She’s Returning To AEW

Mina Shirakawa is on her way back to AEW, as revealed on this week’s Dynamite. Wednesday night’s episode featured a video segment in which Shirakawa said that she is returning after Mariah May has been expressing that she cannot have her AEW Women’s Title Celebration without the STARDOM star.

The video package saw Shirakawa note that she hasn’t heard from May in a long time, but now she hears May saying that she wants her back. Shirakawa said that May has changed and isn’t sure she likes what May has become, but still misses her. She told May to be ready, because she is coming.