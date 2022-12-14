Minoru Suzuki Announces Suzuki-gun Will Disband Next Year

During today’s NJPW World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League Finals, Minoru Suzuki announced that his faction Suzuki-gun will disband at the beginning of 2023. The group picked up a win at the show, as Suzuki, Lance Archer, DOUKI and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated House of Torture (EVIL, SHO, Dick Togo & Yujiro Takahashi).

After the match, Suzuki got on the microphone and made the announcement.

The group began in 2011 and also includes Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., Taka Michinoku, and El Desperado. Former members include Davey Boy Smith Jr, Shelton Benjamin, Takashi Iizuka, Takashi Sugiura, and Yoshihiro Takayama.