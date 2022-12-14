wrestling / News
Minoru Suzuki Announces Suzuki-gun Will Disband Next Year
During today’s NJPW World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League Finals, Minoru Suzuki announced that his faction Suzuki-gun will disband at the beginning of 2023. The group picked up a win at the show, as Suzuki, Lance Archer, DOUKI and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated House of Torture (EVIL, SHO, Dick Togo & Yujiro Takahashi).
After the match, Suzuki got on the microphone and made the announcement.
The group began in 2011 and also includes Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., Taka Michinoku, and El Desperado. Former members include Davey Boy Smith Jr, Shelton Benjamin, Takashi Iizuka, Takashi Sugiura, and Yoshihiro Takayama.
場内騒然…
「2023年、鈴木軍……新しい出発だ！それぞれが新しい旅に出る。2022年、今年をもって鈴木軍、解散します」
鈴木みのるが衝撃の解散宣言……!!!
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njwtl #njsjtl pic.twitter.com/ADhzWkaySg
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) December 14, 2022
