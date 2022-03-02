wrestling / News
Minoru Suzuki vs. EFFY Added To Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 2
EFFY will take on the legendary Minoru Suzuki at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 2. GCW announced on Tuesday night that the two will face off in the ring on the second night of the show, which takes place on April 1st as part of GCW’s The Collective weekend.
You can see the announcement below:
BREAKING:
Officially Signed for #JJSB Pt 2:
MINORU SUZUKI
vs
EFFY
Plus:
Dickinson vs Cardona
Biff Busick
Mike Bailey
+more!
Get Tix:
JJSB Pt 2
Fri 4/1 – 1159PMhttps://t.co/yOooXsWH8N
JJSB Pt 1
Thurs 3/31 – 8PMhttps://t.co/gFdeC6Saqj
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/1rGQIDPx6L
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 2, 2022
