Minoru Suzuki vs. EFFY Added To Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 2

March 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Joey Janela's Spring Break 6 Part 2 Image Credit: GCW

EFFY will take on the legendary Minoru Suzuki at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 2. GCW announced on Tuesday night that the two will face off in the ring on the second night of the show, which takes place on April 1st as part of GCW’s The Collective weekend.

You can see the announcement below:

