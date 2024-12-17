Minoru Suzuki vs. Tom Lawlor Announced For MLW Kings Of Colosseum TV Tapings

Minoru Suzuki vs. Tom Lawlor has been announced for the upcoming MLW Kings Of Colosseum TV tapings. MLW sent out the following:

Minoru Suzuki vs. Tom Lawlor signed for Dallas January 11

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Minoru Suzuki vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW Kings of Colosseum, presented on YouTube free from the NYTEX Sports Centre, in North Richland Hills, Texas on Saturday, January 11.

MLW is bringing the heat to the Lone Star State as The Battle of the BMFs goes down. Two of the most feared men in combat sports will collide when Minoru Suzuki, a legend in combat sports and CONTRA’s crippler, battles former MLW World Heavyweight Champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor.

This fight will be a marquee match taped for beIN SPORTS, with the bout airing at a later date.

Minoru Suzuki is a name synonymous with dominance and destruction. As the co-founder of PANCRASE, Suzuki helped revolutionize combat sports, forging his reputation by choking out and knocking out a who’s who of fighters. Now, Suzuki is known as the “CONTRA Crippler,” crushing all who stand in the international cabal’s way. A former MLW World Tag Team Champion, Suzuki continues to unleash his signature brand of violence worldwide.

Standing in Suzuki’s path is “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, a man as real as it gets. Lawlor, a former UFC fighter and star of The Ultimate Fighter, is no stranger to the grind of combat sports. As a 1x MLW World Heavyweight Champion, Lawlor has proven himself as one of the toughest fighters in Major League Wrestling. Recently, Lawlor aligned with Matt Riddle to form the Filthy Bros. fight team.

This showdown is not just about pride – it’s personal. Lawlor’s history of violence with CONTRA Unit dates back to 2019, when the shadowy group first stormed MLW and brutally targeted him. Now, with Suzuki waiving the black flag for CONTRA, Lawlor has his chance to settle the score against the group that has haunted him for years.

Who truly is the baddest MFer in combat sports? Find out January 11 as Suzuki and Lawlor bring throw down in Texas.

Bring your signs as MLW TV trucks will be rolling up for a live broadcast streaming broadcasting worldwide!

Kings of Colosseum live on YouTube card (10pm ET start)

MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Satoshi Kojima (c) vs. Matt Riddle

Gravity Gamble Match

Trevor Lee vs. Mads Krule Krugger vs. Matthew Justice vs. AKIRA vs. BRG

¡CMLL Lucha Libre!

Atlantis & Atlantis Jr. vs. Blue Panther & Dark Panther

Title vs. Hair Match

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Janai Kai vs. Delmi Exo

KENTA vs. Donovan Dijak

beIN SPORTS card (7pm CT local start)

Minoru Suzuki vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

PLUS: Special Meet & Greets from 6-6:30pm with TBA!

*** 7PM START TIME ***

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE NYTEX SPORTS CENTRE

The NYTEX Sports Centre is a 2,400 seat multi-purpose arena in North Richland Hills, Texas. The venue offers modern facilities, parking and easy accessibility. The NYTEX Sports Centre provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at: 8851 Ice House Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

PARKING

Adjacent paved lots provide ample parking.

