Miro Appears in Trailer for Upcoming CBS Series East New York

– As previously reported, AEW star Miro was recently filming a television pilot in Brooklyn, New York. The trailer has now been released for the potential series, East New York. You can check out the trailer, featuring, Miro, in the player below.

Miro’s wife, CJ Perry aka former WWE Superstar Lana, wrote on the trailer reveal on Twitter, “So proud of @ToBeMiro doing his first pilot and for @CBS!!!!!! Miro plays the greatest villain no matter what genre of storytelling he is in ! Catch him on #EastNewYork!”

Miro appears in the trailer as a suspect being questioned by the police who asks for a lawyer. Here’s a synopsis for the upcoming show:

“Regina Haywood is the newly promoted deputy inspector of East New York, a working-class neighborhood at the eastern edge of Brooklyn. She leads a diverse group of officers and detectives, some of whom are reluctant to deploy her creative methods of serving and protecting during the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification.”

The series is set to debut later this fall on CBS.