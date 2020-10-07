Miro On Why Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock At WrestleMania X-8 Is The Greatest Match Of All Time, His Relationship With Hogan

In a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, Miro discussed why he thinks Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock is the greatest match of all time, his relationship with Hogan, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Miro on why he thinks Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock at WrestleMania X-8 was the best match of all time: “It’s always gonna be Hogan vs. The Rock. You can’t change that. It doesn’t matter how many matches I’ve seen, this is the match for me. It’s the match, but its the crowd, it’s how they think something is gonna happen but something completely different happens, but nobody gives a shit about it because the people were in the moment and the boys were in the moment.”

On his relationship with Hogan: “I got to talk to Hogan about it. This is the thing I love – Hogan is such a brother. I love Hogan. You can sit down with him and he’ll tell you all the stories of all the town in Japan – wherever it is. I wish I could spend more time with him so I could hear more because these are the stories you wanna hear first-hand. I’m so blessed I’ve been able to know him. Now he texts me. Imagine, the guy that I saw at six years old that I said ‘Mom, I wanna be like that guy.’ Now he’s texting me. How can I complain? It’s the weirdest thing.”

