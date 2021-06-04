wrestling / News
Miro Jokes That He Wears The AEW TNT Title To Bed In Response to Lana Tweet
June 3, 2021 | Posted by
Miro had a little fun with Lana’s belated congratulations tweet for his TNT Championship win. Lana, who is freshly released from WWE, posted to Twitter on Thursday to congratulate Miro publicly on his win, choosing today to do so “for no reason.”
In response, Miro retweeted and joked:
“I was going to say it was a little weird you never mention it. I wear the title to bed.”
I was going to say it was a little weird you never mention it. I wear the title to bed. https://t.co/8AtEakkGh1
— Miro (@ToBeMiro) June 3, 2021
