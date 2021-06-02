wrestling / News
Lana Releases Statement on WWE Release: ‘I Will Never Forget the Fans’
– As previously reported, WWE confirmed the releases of multiple members of the roster today, including Lana, Braun Strowman, Santana Garrett, Ruby Riott, Murphy, and Aleister Black. Lana has now released a statement on her release via Twitter, which you can read below:
“I will never forget the fans, and the love they showed me. Whether it was a tank, power-suits, flags, CRUSH, Rusev, 900 partners, weddings or tables: I tried to always entertain you, and you definitely elevated me. Thank you.”
Lana (nee Catherine Joy Perry) signed with WWE in 2013. She made her NXT debut in November of that year. She later became the manager for former WWE Superstar Rusev (aka Miro). The two later married in real life.
I will never forget the fans, and the love they showed me. Whether it was a tank, power-suits, flags, CRUSH, Rusev, 900 partners, weddings or tables: I tried to always entertain you, and you definitely elevated me. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/n7W5i5KAMI
— CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) June 2, 2021
