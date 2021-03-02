Various News: Miro and Pat McAfee Trade Quips About McAfee’s Celebrity Status, Latest ROH Week-By-Week

Miro and Pat McAfee are of the same mind about whether McAfee is a celebrity, but necessarily not the way Miro meant. On Twitter Tuesday morning, McAree commented on a quote by Shaq about his tag match with Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet on Dynamite where the NBA star said it would be the best celebrity wrestling match ever, saying, “It won’t.”

That led to Miro taking a joking shot at McAfee, writing, “He said celebrity!” McAfee responded with a video from his show in which he thanked Miro for “considering me a wrestler,” which he called one of the greatest compliments he’s ever received:

Thank you for the incredible compliment Miro #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/acS9HVngVW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 2, 2021

– The latest episode of ROH Week-By-Week is online. You can check out the video below, which is described as follows: