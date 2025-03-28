wrestling / News
Miss Elizabeth Museum Exhibit Opening In Kentucky
March 27, 2025 | Posted by
A museum exhibit to the late WWE icon Miss Elizabeth is set to open in Kentucky. The Capital City Museum in Frankfort will open an exhibit centered on Elizabeth next week.
The announcement poster, as you can see below, notes that the exhibit will run for two years at the museum. Elizabeth was born in the city.
