Mission Pro Don’t Stop Me Now Results: New Tag Team Champions Crowned, More
Mission Pro Wrestling held their Don’t Stop Me Now show on Saturday night, with new Tag Team Champions being crowned and more. You can see the results from the Title Match Network-airing show below, courtesy of Fightful:
* Mighty Mayra def. Ruthie Jay
* JP Harlow def. David Ali
.@JPHARLOW_2 & @theDavidAli AND ALL OF THE MANAGERS out at #MPWDontStopMeNow!
pic.twitter.com/zLXaBTTBjl
— Mission Pro Wrestling (@MissionProWres) May 15, 2022
* La Rosa Negra def. Edith Surreal
* Jennacide def. KiLynn King and Natalia Markova
TRIPLE THREAT MATCH between @KiLynnKing @RealNMarkova & @JENNACIDE000 happening now at #MPWDontStopMeNow!
pic.twitter.com/2fMCGRfs8h
— Mission Pro Wrestling (@MissionProWres) May 15, 2022
* Willow Nightingale def. Shazza McKenzie
.@Shazza_McKenzie and @willowwrestles battle it out at #MPWDontStopMeNow!!
pic.twitter.com/HurQOHjXHW
— Mission Pro Wrestling (@MissionProWres) May 15, 2022
* Jazmin Allure def. Billie Starkz
* MPW Championship Match: Holidead def. Delilah Doom
* MPW Tag Team Championships No DQ Match: Bougie Reality def. The Renegade Twins
Bougie Reality & @Renegade_Twins!! #MPWDontStopMeNow!
— Mission Pro Wrestling (@MissionProWres) May 15, 2022
COMBS! BEER CANS!!! #MPWDontStopMeNow NO DQ match is wild!!!
— Mission Pro Wrestling (@MissionProWres) May 15, 2022
#ANDNEW Mission Pro tag team champions Bougie Reality @Madi_Wrenkowski & @RacheChanel!!!
Catch it on @TitleMatchWN!! pic.twitter.com/UJlhg37wlx
— Mission Pro Wrestling (@MissionProWres) May 15, 2022
