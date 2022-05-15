wrestling / News

Mission Pro Don’t Stop Me Now Results: New Tag Team Champions Crowned, More

May 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mission Pro Wrestling Don't Stop Me Now Image Credit: Mission Pro

Mission Pro Wrestling held their Don’t Stop Me Now show on Saturday night, with new Tag Team Champions being crowned and more. You can see the results from the Title Match Network-airing show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Mighty Mayra def. Ruthie Jay

* JP Harlow def. David Ali

* La Rosa Negra def. Edith Surreal

* Jennacide def. KiLynn King and Natalia Markova

* Willow Nightingale def. Shazza McKenzie

* Jazmin Allure def. Billie Starkz

* MPW Championship Match: Holidead def. Delilah Doom

* MPW Tag Team Championships No DQ Match: Bougie Reality def. The Renegade Twins

