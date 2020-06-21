Missy Hyatt & Alundra Blayze Share Stories of Women in Wrestling Industry Getting H-Bombed

Missy Hyatt and Alundra Blayze took to Twitter today to discuss incidents they saw involving women in the wrestling industry getting h-bombed. This comes as the wrestling industry has been shaken up by the ongoing #SpeakingOut movement. The tweets are below.

Missy Hyatt wrote: “How about h-bombing women for laughs.i remember being h-bombed and almost passing out at the wheel of the car.i remember

1 indy valet that got h-bombed and almost got raped by a so called born again wrestler,when the intention of the rib was originally to just shave her eyebrows”

Blayze responded to Hyatt’s tweet with: “I remember coming out of my hotel room and seeing a naked girl with her eyebrows shaved only with cowboy boots on passed the fuck out! 😳 I reported it to the front desk and asked to call the cops. Let’s just say SOME male WRESTLERS thought it was cute to H-bomb or shit in food”