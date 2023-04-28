Missy Hyatt Says Tammy Sytch Reached Out To Her From Jail

Missy Hyatt took to social media to reveal that Tammy Sytch attempted to contact her while incarcerated and waiting trial on DUI manslaughter charges. As has been reported, Sytch has been in jail while she awaits trial on charges on of several counts in relation to the car accident that caused the death of 75-year old Julian Lasseter.

Hyatt posted to Twitter on Thursday to share a screenshot of Sytch trying to contact her, writing:

“When you bad mouth a former friend for 18 years, do you reach out to them in hopes of getting money on your books?” “You try to make amends when you are at your lowest I fell for this when she reached out to me twice in rehab and after. Only to be bad mouthed on shoot interviews. I’m far from a saint & far from being satan I forgive. But I dont forget. she probably wanted aew rampage spoilers”

Sytch’s trial is set to start the week of September 18th.

When you bad mouth a former friend for 18 years, do you reach out to them in hopes of getting money on your books? pic.twitter.com/1UVQtVWgUP — Missy Hyatt (@missyhyatt) April 27, 2023