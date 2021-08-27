Various News: Mistico II Comments on CMLL Exit, Another Talent Set For NWA EmPowerrr

– The former Mistico II has taken to social media to comment on his exit from CMLL. As reported on Wednesday, the wrestler has departed the company, with the original Sin Cara set to take back the name.

Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, Mistico II said (thanks to Fightful for the translation and transcription):

“I feel sad because it is never easy to say goodbye to an Arena in which I wrestled for more than 10 years. From this moment on, the price of gold and silver is now a free agent, so I will look new horizons and new rivals. From now on, The prince of gold and silver is now independent. Thank to all the fans that chanted and cheered for Mistico in the Arena Mexico and to those that are going to follow me wherever I go. Hugs and kisses to everyone and I will see you in new horizons.”

– The NWA announced that Paola Mayfield is set to appear at NWA EmPowerrt this weekend. Mayfield, an alum of 90 Day Fiance, has been working as a wrestler since May and will be accompanied by Taryn Terrell.