Mistico II Exits CMLL, Original Sin Cara Taking Mistico Name Again

There’s been another changing of the guard in regard to the name of Mistico, as the current holder of the gimmick has exited CMLL and the original one is taking it back. Mas Lucha reports (courtesy of Fightful) that the man who portrayed Mistico II has left the company. Mistico II is the brother of RUSH and Dragon Lee and is reportedly in the process of registering the name “Dralistico.”

Following this news, CMLL announced that Caristico, who was the original Sin Cara in WWE and the original Mistico, will be taking the name back. Caristico began working as Mistico in 2004 in CMLL.