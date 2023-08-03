MJF Addresses Crowd After AEW Dynamite

MJF spoke to the audience after this week’s AEW Dynamite came to a close. PWInsider reports that Tony Khan and Chris Jericho addressed the crowd after the show, talking about the 200th episode of Dynamite before MJF was brought out.

MJF discussed how WWE was the only place to make money in wrestling in 2019 and how if he had gone there, they would have probably given him a Jewish name and gimmick. He then talked about how Khan, the Elite and Jericho made a place where people could have opportunities, including him. He thanked Khan and said that Khan was making him rich, briefly starting to talk about his contract being up in 2024 before saying more people wanted to thank Khan. He then brought out the roster. Khan then thanked everyone before the Rampage taping.