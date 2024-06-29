MJF Expresses Dissatisfaction With People Reporting On Similarity Of His Logo To Logo On Tama Tonga’s Shirt

Several fans and wrestling Twitter accounts have posted that a shirt worn by Tama Tonga had similar font to that of MJF’s merchandise. It seems not even MJF is keen on pushing this narrative, as he has been openly criticizing those who bring it up.

In response to a WrestleTalk report, he noted: “I just took a shit. You want to report that too?”

You can see that and similar posts below.

I just took a shit. Do you wanna report that too? https://t.co/lfMGN7GlVB — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) June 29, 2024

Stop sending me photos of the shirt. We get it. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) June 29, 2024

As likely as you getting laid. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) June 29, 2024