MJF Expresses Dissatisfaction With People Reporting On Similarity Of His Logo To Logo On Tama Tonga’s Shirt

June 29, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Several fans and wrestling Twitter accounts have posted that a shirt worn by Tama Tonga had similar font to that of MJF’s merchandise. It seems not even MJF is keen on pushing this narrative, as he has been openly criticizing those who bring it up.

In response to a WrestleTalk report, he noted: “I just took a shit. You want to report that too?

You can see that and similar posts below.

