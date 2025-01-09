MJF Confronts Jeff Jarrett On AEW Dynamite, Offers To Help Him Become World Champion

MJF had an opportunity for Jeff Jarrett on AEW Dynamite, offering to help him become AEW World Champion. Wednesday night’s show saw MJF come out to interrupt an interview with Jarrett in the ring, mocking Jarrett for his quest to become World Champion again and noting that Jarrett’s final wrestling contract was for only one more year.

MJF said that Jarrett only has a little time to prove he still had it and said he would help Jarrett get the title as long as Jarrett gave him the first title shot. Jarrett came back and said that MJF is a one hit wonder and that he will crawl and scratch to get back to the top. He said MJF was an entitled prick and walked out on the Salt of the Earth.