– During a recent appearance at Busted Open Radio, AEW star MJF discussed working on Happy Gilmore 2, where he plays Gordie Gilmore, the son of Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore. Bishop Dyer referred to an interview where Sandler said MJF had to briefly leave the set to work a five-star match in AEW. MJF spoke about doing it for his match against Roderick Strong at AEW Full Gear 2024. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

MJF on being able to leave the set and have a five-star match in AEW: “It’s not easy, but when you’re born better, it doesn’t hurt me as much as it would hurt somebody else psychologically. I wake up every day. I put two pants on like everybody else. Now, are the pants Burberry, Armani, Gucci, Louis V? Yes, but still pants nonetheless. The match they were referencing. It was actually a pay-per-view match at the Prudential Center against Roderick Strong. I believe it was Full Gear, and a lot of my castmates actually came to the match after we were done filming to watch me win, which was a good time.”

On working on a movie set with people like Adam Sandler: “It was so nice being out of disgusting, smelly wrestling venues because, as you know, wrestling fans, they’re horrible, but when you’re on set with these beautiful actors who are attractive and they shower, they’re on good diets, and they groom themselves, it’s just nice to be around.”

MJF defeated Roderick Strong in their singles bout at AEW Full Gear 2024 last November. Happy Gilmore 2, featuring No. 1 world title contender MJF, is streaming now on Netflix. Also, MJF is set to face Mark Briscoe on next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. The show will be held at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio on Wednesday, August 6. It will air live on TBS and simulcast on HBO Max starting at 8:00 pm EST.