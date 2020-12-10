MJF Retains Dynamite Diamond Ring In AEW Dynamite Main Event (Clips)

MJF is the Dynamite Diamond Ring winner for two years in a row after this week’s AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show, MJF defeated Orange Cassidy to win the ring for a second straight year. MJF won the match after a chaotic finish that saw Best Friends and Inner Circle brawl.

Amidst the big brawl, Miro came down and attacked Cassidy, which allowed MJF to get the pinfall win. You can see pics and video from the match below.

MJF was the first winner the Dynamite Diamond Ring, capturing it in November of last year. With his win on Wednesday, MJF will get to carry it for another year.

Best Friends got some back up backstage in this main event to even the odds!

