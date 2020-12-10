wrestling / News
MJF Retains Dynamite Diamond Ring In AEW Dynamite Main Event (Clips)
MJF is the Dynamite Diamond Ring winner for two years in a row after this week’s AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show, MJF defeated Orange Cassidy to win the ring for a second straight year. MJF won the match after a chaotic finish that saw Best Friends and Inner Circle brawl.
Amidst the big brawl, Miro came down and attacked Cassidy, which allowed MJF to get the pinfall win. You can see pics and video from the match below.
MJF was the first winner the Dynamite Diamond Ring, capturing it in November of last year. With his win on Wednesday, MJF will get to carry it for another year.
.@The_MJF doesn't want to waste any time in the finals for the #DynamiteDiamond ring!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/V4kJwab4FM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2020
.@The_MJF looks to rip the fingers off of @orangecassidy's hand!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/MTlMP4im5j
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2020
It didn't take long for the #InnerCircle to get involved.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/tiwclghY38
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2020
Best Friends got some back up backstage in this main event to even the odds!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/5j6WHOAtHb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2020
.@orangecassidy took advantage of a small window of opportunity!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/ASGGUBktu5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2020
It's all broken down at ringside in this main event of the night!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/ePO2QbXtFW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2020
.@ToBeMiro has completely lost control!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/KrRzAZEUai
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Didn’t Want To Be On-Screen Character In TNA, Dixie Carter’s Handling Of Jeff Hardy
- Backstage Details On AEW’s In-Ring Plans For Sting, How Sting Reacted To Company’s Handling Of His Signing
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Hoping for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37, Possible Backup Opponents
- Note on Another Big Segment Not Yet Announced for Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite (POSSIBLE SPOILER)