wrestling / News

MJF Reveals Swollen Eye Following AEW Revolution

March 10, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Revolution Bryan Danielson MJF Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, MJF showed the effects of his Iron Man match with Bryan Danielson at AEW Revolution, which includes a swollen eye.

He wrote: “The blood in the hematoma (devil horn) on my forehead has now pooled down into my eye. Still the champ though and the rats don’t seem to mind.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MJF, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading