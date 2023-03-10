wrestling / News
MJF Reveals Swollen Eye Following AEW Revolution
March 10, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, MJF showed the effects of his Iron Man match with Bryan Danielson at AEW Revolution, which includes a swollen eye.
He wrote: “The blood in the hematoma (devil horn) on my forehead has now pooled down into my eye. Still the champ though and the rats don’t seem to mind.”
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 9, 2023