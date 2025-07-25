MJF Talked With Adam Sandler About Andre The Giant When Making Happy Gilmore 2

MJF says that he got a chance to chat with Adam Sandler about Andre the Giant while they were making Happy Gilmore 2. The AEW star plays one of Happy’s sons in the film, and he spoke with ScreenCrush for a new interview promoting the movie where he spoke about talking wrestling on the set of the film.

“We did,” he said about talking wrestling with Sandler. “We talked about his love for Andre the Giant for a while. And that was a fun day on the set, for sure. As people would come in, you had — everyone loves to be like “Wrestling, I don’t know too much about it,” like it’s in this bubble. And by the way, it’s a multi-billion dollar industry, so it is it really a bubble? But you catch my drift.”

He continued, “Adam starts talking about it, then another person, and now all of a sudden everyone’s got a wrestling story. People you wouldn’t expect. Pro golfers have a wrestling story. Kyle has a wrestling story. [Tim] Herlihy has a wrestling story. The producers have a wrestling story. Pro wrestling brings people together, it really does. It brings a lot of fat, poor people together too, but you know, they pay me, that’s how I make a living.”

Happy Gilmore 2 released on Netflix today.