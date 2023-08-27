MJF, Tony Khan Weigh In On Possible AEW Show in Mexico

MJF and Tony Khan are both interested in the notion of AEW holding a show in Mexico. The two were asked during AEW’s post-show media scrum about the possibility of the company hosting a show in the country following on their recent tour of Canada as well as All In taking place in Mexico. You can see highlights below:

MJF on AEW coming to Mexico: “I’m just gonna say this right now: I want to go to Aztec Stadium so f**king bad. It’s not up to me; it’s not up to me. But you can fit a whole lot of people in Aztec Stadium. I love the Mexican people, I love the Mexican culture, and boy oh boy, do I love Mexican food. My God. I’m going to let him take that question now, and I pray to God that I just peer pressured the f**k out of him into saying maybe or yes.

Khan on the idea of a show in Mexico: “I think he nailed it. I think that’s a great venue, and there are so many great venues. And that is a great idea, it’s definitely something to consider. We’ve made so much progress as a company, we did our first international tour a few months ago of Canada, tonight is our first-ever stadium show and our first-ever European show. The milestones are gonna keep coming, and that’s absolutely something we would like to do under the right circumstances. We have some great partners in lucha libre and I think that’s an exciting idea.”

