MJF Says He’s Waiting To Challenge For AEW World Title

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, MJF explained why he’s not currently going after the AEW World title, which he held before he took a hiatus from AEW. MJF lost the belt to Samoa Joe at Worlds End and stepped away to recover from a shoulder injury. He returned at Double or Nothing.

He said: “I know how to pick my spots. Right now is not the time. I know when the time is. Right now it’s not. Swerve is on a god damn roll. I don’t like him. Actually, I’d go as far to say that I hate him. We don’t agree on anything. We look at professional wrestling in entirely different ways. I’d go ahead to say that I have more disdain for Ospreay than I do for him. But what I will say is this. I feel bad for Will Ospreay tonight. I’ve never seen a guy more locked in than Shane Strickland is right now. Sorry, ‘Swerve.’ Than Swerve is right now. The guy is absolutely locked in. He’s next level right now. Do I want to deal with him at the moment, when he’s 100% and I am still healing from a shoulder injury? Do you think that’s bright? No. I’m a man that picks my spots. Everybody else in this company is dumb. Everyone in this company works hard. Working hard is for suckers. It’s stupid. I work smart. I pick my spots. That title will be around my waist again because I’m the best professional wrestler in the world. The reason I’m the best professional wrestler in the world is because I’m the smartest professional wrestler in the world. Right now is not the time or the place.”