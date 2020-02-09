wrestling / News
MJF’s Attacker on AEW Dynamite Reportedly Not a Fan
The person who was briefly seen attacking MJF after his lashes to Cody on Dynamite was reportedly not a fan. At the end of last week’s episode, MJF delivered the ten lashes that were a condition of his accepting a match with Cody for AEW Revolution. He then low blow-kicked Cody before running through the crowd, and as briefly seen on TV it looked like a fan attacked MJF, who attacked the person with Warlow adding a few shots.
According to Wrestling Observer Radio, the attacker was actually Frankie Kazarian. The bit was unplanned, which is why cameras didn’t catch it; however, Kazarian apparently felt like someone should go after MJF to help sell his actions.
Cody will face Wardlow in a cage match on February 19th to earn his shot at MJF at Dynamite.
AEW cut away weirdly from MJF and Wardlow's beatdown of one of the pursuing wrestlers from the back (wearing a beanie) but you can clearly see he has on boots and pads so it would just be weird if it was a fan cosplaying as a wrestler (it could happen…)#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/7ce3QJT9he
— GIF Skull – #JoinDarkOrder #njnbg (@GIFSkull) February 6, 2020
