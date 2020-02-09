MJF’s Attacker on AEW Dynamite Reportedly Not a Fan

The person who was briefly seen attacking MJF after his lashes to Cody on Dynamite was reportedly not a fan. At the end of last week’s episode, MJF delivered the ten lashes that were a condition of his accepting a match with Cody for AEW Revolution. He then low blow-kicked Cody before running through the crowd, and as briefly seen on TV it looked like a fan attacked MJF, who attacked the person with Warlow adding a few shots.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, the attacker was actually Frankie Kazarian. The bit was unplanned, which is why cameras didn’t catch it; however, Kazarian apparently felt like someone should go after MJF to help sell his actions.

Cody will face Wardlow in a cage match on February 19th to earn his shot at MJF at Dynamite.