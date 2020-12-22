MLW Adds Grudge Match To Kings Of Colosseum Card

MLW has announced a new match for Kings of Colosseum on Jan. 6, with Simon Gotch set to square off with Jordan Oliver in a Grudge Match.

The Kings Of Colosseum card currently features three matches thus far, including Gotch vs. Oliver, Myron Reed vs. Lio Rush for the World Middleweight Championship, and Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krugger for the National Openweight Championship.

Here’s the full release from MLW on the new match: