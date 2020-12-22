wrestling / News
MLW Adds Grudge Match To Kings Of Colosseum Card
MLW has announced a new match for Kings of Colosseum on Jan. 6, with Simon Gotch set to square off with Jordan Oliver in a Grudge Match.
The Kings Of Colosseum card currently features three matches thus far, including Gotch vs. Oliver, Myron Reed vs. Lio Rush for the World Middleweight Championship, and Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krugger for the National Openweight Championship.
Here’s the full release from MLW on the new match:
MLW today announced a Grudge Match: Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver at KINGS OF COLOSSEUM on January 6 at 7pm ET available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, Pluto TV. The event is being presented for free on all platforms.
For almost 8 months Jordan Oliver and Myron Reed have wanted to get CONTRA in the ring or on the street. On May 9th, CONTRA Unit attacked MLW during the Super Series. During the chaos, CONTRA took out a member Injustice.
Since then, Reed and Oliver have been calling out various members of CONTRA, with Jordan Oliver targeting Gotch. This led to an altercation in September on Pulp FUSION where Jordan Oliver was jumped from behind and choked out by Gotch.
Now the stage is set Gotch/Oliver in a grudge match. Will CONTRA play a role in this fight? Will Jordan Oliver get some justice?
January 6 at 7pm ET all questions will be answered.
MLW is making its January 6 marquee event Kings of Colosseum free for fans as a special thank you.
More matches will be revealed on MLW FUSION Wednesday night at 7pm ET, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports Network, Pluto TV, DAZN.
The special will air on beIN SPORTS on January 9. Learn more about where to watch. The event will be broadcast on a delay internationally.
The card for the 2021 Kings of Colosseum special:
*World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed vs. Lio Rush
*National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krügger
*Grudge Match: Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver
Also scheduled: World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich, Alicia Atout, Tom Lawlor and Team Filthy and many more.
More Trending Stories
- EC3 On Changing His Character From Impact to NXT, Being Inspired By American Psycho, Keeping His Name
- Steve Austin On His Relationship With Vince McMahon, Building His Stone Cold Character, Favorite Matches From His Career
- Eric Bischoff On Initial Discussions Of Buying WCW, How He Would’ve Changed PPVs, Scott Steiner As WCW Champion
- Kevin Owens Explains Why No One Helped Him At TLC, Thanks Fans, Comments On Smackdown Match